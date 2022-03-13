-$1.12 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,391,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,103,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

