$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Hologic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

