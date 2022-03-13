$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

