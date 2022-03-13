$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. The stock had a trading volume of 932,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average of $243.24. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $176.43 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

