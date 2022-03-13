$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to announce $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $481.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 148,421 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 73,941 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

