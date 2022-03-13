12,073 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

