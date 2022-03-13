123,014 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 123,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $166,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AHT opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

