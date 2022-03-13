12,488 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 46,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,618. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

