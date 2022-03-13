13,430 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Bought by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Capitol Federal Financial accounts for about 0.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after buying an additional 1,300,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 87,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 295,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

