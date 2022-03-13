1,421 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after acquiring an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,956 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

