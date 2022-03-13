15,180 Shares in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 117,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

