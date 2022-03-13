$18.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $19.12 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $77.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.12 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $86.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

