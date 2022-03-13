1,968 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,531,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

