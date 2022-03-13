19,886 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

