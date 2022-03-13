1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,727. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
