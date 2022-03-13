1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,839,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,727. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

