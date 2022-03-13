$2.17 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

