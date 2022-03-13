$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $13.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.74. 235,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,462. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.54. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

