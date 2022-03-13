2,159 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

