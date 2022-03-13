23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 8.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.82. 73,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,091,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.56.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

