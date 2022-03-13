$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to announce $251.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $235.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 586,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,903. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

