25,633 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,638. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

