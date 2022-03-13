26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

ADER opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.