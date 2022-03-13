$262.77 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to announce $262.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.70 million and the highest is $280.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $251.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 701,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,651. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

