28,000 Shares in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $16.20 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,620.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

