28,844 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Embraer by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 282,853 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Embraer by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Embraer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

