$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 193,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:JWN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 5,209,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,200. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
