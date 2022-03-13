$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 193,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 5,209,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,200. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

