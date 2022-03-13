$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $14.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.34. 2,333,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

