317 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $9.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

