$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 47,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,985. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $567.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

