$342.91 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce $342.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 242,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.