$384.60 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $384.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.00 million and the lowest is $383.82 million. Zendesk reported sales of $298.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after buying an additional 717,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

