$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $59.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $157.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

