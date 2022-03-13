4,188 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Deere & Company makes up 1.6% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $405.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

