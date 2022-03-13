4,446 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of GE opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.