545 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,252,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.85. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

