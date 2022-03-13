$6.80 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.70. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $5.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $22.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $23.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.48 to $29.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $11.33 on Friday, hitting $389.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average is $359.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

