$6.85 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IronNet by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IronNet by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

