$700.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will report $700.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ENSG stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock worth $837,198. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.