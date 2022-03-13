$748.29 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $748.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.80 million to $750.10 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $693.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $136.23 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $155.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.