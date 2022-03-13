8,495 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ball by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

BLL traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 973,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

