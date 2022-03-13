AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.