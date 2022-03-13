Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FCO opened at $5.76 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

