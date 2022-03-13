Accel Wealth Management Acquires 774 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $252,976,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Shares of AMD opened at $104.29 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

