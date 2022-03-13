Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

