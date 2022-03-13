Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $232.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

