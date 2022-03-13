Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.