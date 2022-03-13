Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.
Shares of HYG opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
