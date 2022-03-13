Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 306.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.