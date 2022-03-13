Accel Wealth Management Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

