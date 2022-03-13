Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $58.55 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79.

