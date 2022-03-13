Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 647.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.